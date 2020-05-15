Come Sit a Spell
Southerners don’t have a monopoly on gracious porches. As proof, we give you five Maine dwellings with sweet wraparound, pergolaed, double-decker, and farmhouse-style shelters ready for you and your favorite rocking chair.
TEXT BY SARAH STEBBINS
9 Griffin Street, Rockland
Setting: 1899 farmhouse. 1,381 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2½ baths, wood floors, 2 porches, patio. .13 acre
Asking Price: $319,000
Agent: Kate Jackson; [email protected]
57 Long Island, Harpswell
Setting: 1990 three-season cottage. 1,232 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, wood floors, porch, dock, solar panels. 2.75 acres
Asking Price: $349,000
Agent: Dennis Duggan; [email protected]
261 Long Sands Road, York
Setting: 1900 cottage near Long Beach. 2,032 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2½ baths, wood floors, 2 fireplaces, crown molding, cathedral ceiling, wraparound porch, deck, 2-car garage. .46 acre
Asking Price: $564,900
Agent: Teri Woods; [email protected]
123 Webster Avenue, Bangor
Setting: 1910 Colonial Revival with Queen Anne details. 3,410 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3½ baths, wood floors, 2 fireplaces, crown molding, coffered ceilings, wraparound porch, solar panels, 2-car garage. .22 acre
Asking Price: $419,000
Agent: Marianna Reeves; [email protected]
196 Main Street, Lovell
Setting: 1839 Greek Revival James Walker House. 3,500 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half-baths, wood floors, fireplace, wraparound porch, barn, shed. 1 acre
Asking Price: $389,900
Seller: Grosvenor Newcomb; [email protected]