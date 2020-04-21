Block Party
Embrace this spring’s color-block trend with modern-art-inspired pieces that square with a range of looks.
TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
1. Portlander Alice Yardley uses scraps from local upholstery shops to stitch her two-tone leather clutches. $54. aliceyardleymaine.com
2. On game night, Sunnylife’s Jenga update is the clear winner. Lucite Jumbling Tower, $138. daytripsociety.com
4. Yerbamala Designs’ Slim Colorblock plant hangers make macramé look mod. $55 each. westelm.com/stores/us/me/portland-downtown-portland/
5. Vitra’s Mondrian-esque wool Color Block blanket is art for your sofa. $360. creativeofficepavilion.com
6. Fold MoMA’s cotton-linen Once in a While napkins four ways to create different looks. $36 for 4. therockandartshop.com
7. Sky + Miller’s metal barrel pen brings complementary pop to your deep thoughts. Rock Paper Scissors, $25. 207-882-9930.
8. With layers of iconic ’80s colors, Wary Meyers’ Beachy Coconut glycerin soap is totally rad. $14. warymeyers.com