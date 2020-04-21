Shopping

Block Party

Embrace this spring’s color-block trend with modern-art-inspired pieces that square with a range of looks. 

TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
two-tone leather clutches

1. Portlander Alice Yardley uses scraps from local upholstery shops to stitch her two-tone leather clutches. $54. aliceyardleymaine.com

Lucite Jumbling Tower

2. On game night, Sunnylife’s Jenga update is the clear winner. Lucite Jumbling Tower, $138. daytripsociety.com

Louis Poulsen’s aluminum Cirque pendant

3. Stripes lighten up Louis Poulsen’s aluminum Cirque pendant. $570. fogglighting.com

colorful plant hangers

4. Yerbamala Designs’ Slim Colorblock plant hangers make macramé look mod. $55 each. westelm.com/stores/us/me/portland-downtown-portland/

Color Block blanket by Vitra

5. Vitra’s Mondrian-esque wool Color Block blanket is art for your sofa. $360. creativeofficepavilion.com

Once in a While napkins

6. Fold MoMA’s cotton-linen Once in a While napkins four ways to create different looks. $36 for 4. therockandartshop.com

barrel pen

7. Sky + Miller’s metal barrel pen brings complementary pop to your deep thoughts. Rock Paper Scissors, $25. 207-882-9930.

color block soaps

8. With layers of iconic ’80s colors, Wary Meyers’ Beachy Coconut glycerin soap is totally rad. $14. warymeyers.com

