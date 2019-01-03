Cold Comfort

What really made the couple fall in love with the bungalow? “It was the porch,” Genell admits. She and Saer spotted it while on a bike ride, perusing the neighborhood for possible houses to raise a family in, and saw in the columned structure a place for “conversations and connections to friends, neighbors, and fresh air.” With small rooms, narrow hallways, and dated green linoleum and worn carpeting on the floors, the house needed some major remodeling, which included tearing down walls, gutting the kitchen, and adding a 30-foot-long dormer in the attic they turned into a master bedroom and bath. The Hustons did the majority of the work themselves, with a little help from family and friends.