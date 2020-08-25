Coffee on the Porch
View of the Week
Instagrammer lets_be_merry drinks in the view in Edgecomb.
Maine has always been on my list of places to visit, and this year I finally planned a trip there. When we arrived at our Airbnb in Edgecomb after months of lockdown, it felt like a huge weight had been lifted off my shoulders. I had my coffee on this porch every morning, appreciating nature and this view. It helped restore and rejuvenate me, and I’m already planning a return trip next summer!Merry
View this post on Instagram
#porchgoals in Maine. Am I right? 😎😎Wishing you all an awesome Friday!
Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!