Coastal Charm
View of the Week
A Maine blogger spots a charming yellow house in Falmouth Foreside.
This home quickly caught my attention with its stunning yellow color and cozy cottage feel. I was captivated by how warm and inviting it looked against the snowy backdrop. To me, this house really encompasses coastal charm!Emily Anne
