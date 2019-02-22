View of the Week

Falmouth Foreside

Photograph by emilyanne_bbythesea

Coastal Charm

View of the Week

By Abby Hilt on

A Maine blogger spots a charming yellow house in Falmouth Foreside.

This home quickly caught my attention with its stunning yellow color and cozy cottage feel. I was captivated by how warm and inviting it looked against the snowy backdrop. To me, this house really encompasses coastal charm!Emily Anne

Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!

See more Views of the Week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Where The Adventure Begins Maine home Kazeem Lawal, Portland Trading Co. Culture Trip