Clean Sweep

The pair enlisted Kennebunk architect Brian Beaudette to continue the second floor over the garage and “pretty things up,” Gaulkin-Stevens says. “It’s kind of funny that the two of us were clueless as to how to make it better.” (Stevens is the great-great-grandson of renowned Maine Shingle-style architect John Calvin Stevens and Gaulkin-Stevens’s late husband worked for Fine Homebuilding.) Beaudette’s vision was a love letter, of sorts, to his idol, John Calvin, with a sweeping gable encompassing three new bedrooms (bringing the total to six); shallower front entry with a tapered stone column (allowing for extra inches inside); and cottagey windows (arranged in a “hierarchy,” Beaudette says, that underscores public and private spaces). Corbeled “shingle flairs,” another John Calvin signature, deemphasize the gable’s volume.

Seeing Beaudette’s plan shifted Gaulkin-Stevens’s perspective 180 degrees: “I said, ‘I get to live in a house like that?’”