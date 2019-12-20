View of the Week

Christmas in Kennebunk Maine

Photographed by northeasternnautical

Christmas in Kennebunk

By Abby Hilt on

Instagram’s northeasternnautical gets her Christmas wish for a jolly house in Kennebunk.

I drive past this house every day on my way to work and have always thought it would look so pretty and Christmassy after a snowfall with its jolly red color and evergreen in front. I especially love the detailing over the windows — it feels very cabin-y, yet Maine and modern at the same time! ❤️Julia


