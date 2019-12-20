Christmas in Kennebunk
View of the Week
Instagram’s northeasternnautical gets her Christmas wish for a jolly house in Kennebunk.
I drive past this house every day on my way to work and have always thought it would look so pretty and Christmassy after a snowfall with its jolly red color and evergreen in front. I especially love the detailing over the windows — it feels very cabin-y, yet Maine and modern at the same time! ❤️Julia
New England wins Christmas, and we don’t even need decorations to do it! 😍🌲 . . . . . . . . . #newengland #maine #me #kennebunkportmaine #kennebunkport #mainelife #downeastmaine #mynewengland #coastalmaine #coastal #winter #snow #cabin #woods #woodland #christmastime #christmas #holidays #verytandc #countryliving
