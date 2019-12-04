Creative Spirit
Ready to up your holiday decorating game? Drawing on Maine’s nature and nautical themes, we dreamed up chic, easy holiday décor ideas guaranteed to infuse your home with seasonal sparkle — and a sense of place.
TEXT BY SARAH STEBBINS
PHOTOGRAPHS BY ERIN LITTLE
STYLING BY SUZANNE LEE
Knotty and Nice
Give a classic staircase garland a coastal twist by loosely draping inch-thick nautical rope over the greens and securing with twine. Gold-speckled ivory bows add shimmer and anchor the display.
The Details
Custom balsam-and-pine garland, starting at $6/foot. skillins.com; 19-foot-long vintage nautical rope, $40. hiddentreasures.biz; wired ribbon, $10. michaels.com
Beachy Beauty
Mussel shells collected along the shore and heaped in a wooden tray provide a pretty foundation for a vintage brass menorah — and a nod to the traditional Hanukkah palette. Graceful white tapers create a clean finish.
The Details
Linen runner and star, $9.99 and $5.99. Marshall’s stores; vintage menorah, $25. hiddentreasures.biz
Marine Greeting
Step up your holiday curb appeal by hanging a spray — ours features balsam, cedar, and pine — punctuated with a nautical brass bell and satiny bow in place of a wreath. Bronze lanterns ringed with pine boughs are the culminating nautical notes.
The Details
Custom balsam-and-pine garland and custom spray, starting at $6/foot and starting at $25. skillins.com; wired ribbon, $10. michaels.com; nautical bell, $8. hiddentreasures.biz
How Deer
Faux antlers, whitened with craft paint, bright thrift store ornaments, and vintage brass candlesticks enliven mantel greens. Overhead, a wreath fashioned from balsam, cedar, and pine springs affixed to a metal hoop with ribbon offers a mod, unfussy take on a traditional flourish.
The Details
Five-pound greenery bundle, $12.99. skillins.com; antler picks, $4 each. michaels.com; 19-inch floral hoop and plaid ribbon, $4.19 and $10. michaels.com
Branching Out
A reclaimed barn-board “runner” grounds this rustic-glam centerpiece comprised of pine, juniper, and balsam cuttings, arranged loosely and in gold-painted thrift store vessels, and mercury-glass candleholders and ornaments. Twine-cinched napkins accented with pine boughs and painted rock “place cards” round out the woodland theme.
The Details
Stretch crepe knit fabric (tablecloth), $14.99/yard. joann.com; 5-pound greenery bundle, $12.99. skillins.com; Creative Co-Op mercury-glass ornaments, $30.40/24-piece set. amazon.com; woven placemats, $9.99. Homegoods stores.