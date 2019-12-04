Décor

holiday décor ideas

Creative Spirit

Ready to up your holiday decorating game? Drawing on Maine’s nature and nautical themes, we dreamed up chic, easy holiday décor ideas guaranteed to infuse your home with seasonal sparkle — and a sense of place.

TEXT BY SARAH STEBBINS
PHOTOGRAPHS BY ERIN LITTLE
STYLING BY SUZANNE LEE
holiday décor ideas, garland on a staircase accented with nautical rope and ivory bows

Knotty and Nice

Give a classic staircase garland a coastal twist by loosely draping inch-thick nautical rope over the greens and securing with twine. Gold-speckled ivory bows add shimmer and anchor the display.

The Details

Custom balsam-and-pine garland, starting at $6/foot. skillins.com; 19-foot-long vintage nautical rope, $40. hiddentreasures.biz; wired ribbon, $10. michaels.com

holiday décor ideas, vintage brass menorah and mussel shells

Beachy Beauty

Mussel shells collected along the shore and heaped in a wooden tray provide a pretty foundation for a vintage brass menorah — and a nod to the traditional Hanukkah palette. Graceful white tapers create a clean finish.

The Details

Linen runner and star, $9.99 and $5.99. Marshall’s stores; vintage menorah, $25. hiddentreasures.biz

holiday décor ideas, balsam, cedar, and pine spray surrounding front door

Marine Greeting

Step up your holiday curb appeal by hanging a spray — ours features balsam, cedar, and pine — punctuated with a nautical brass bell and satiny bow in place of a wreath. Bronze lanterns ringed with pine boughs are the culminating nautical notes.

The Details

Custom balsam-and-pine garland and custom spray, starting at $6/foot and starting at $25. skillins.com; wired ribbon, $10. michaels.com; nautical bell, $8. hiddentreasures.biz

holiday décor ideas, mantel greens, antique candlesticks, and deer antlers

How Deer

Faux antlers, whitened with craft paint, bright thrift store ornaments, and vintage brass candlesticks enliven mantel greens. Overhead, a wreath fashioned from balsam, cedar, and pine springs affixed to a metal hoop with ribbon offers a mod, unfussy take on a traditional flourish.

The Details

Five-pound greenery bundle, $12.99. skillins.com; antler picks, $4 each. michaels.com; 19-inch floral hoop and plaid ribbon, $4.19 and $10. michaels.com

holiday décor ideas, holiday dinner table setting

Branching Out

A reclaimed barn-board “runner” grounds this rustic-glam centerpiece comprised of pine, juniper, and balsam cuttings, arranged loosely and in gold-painted thrift store vessels, and mercury-glass candleholders and ornaments. Twine-cinched napkins accented with pine boughs and painted rock “place cards” round out the woodland theme.

The Details

Stretch crepe knit fabric (tablecloth), $14.99/yard. joann.com; 5-pound greenery bundle, $12.99. skillins.com; Creative Co-Op mercury-glass ornaments, $30.40/24-piece set. amazon.com; woven placemats, $9.99. Homegoods stores.

BUY THIS ISSUE!

November/December 2019, Maine Homes by Down East

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

One Morning at Maple Moon Farm Maple Moon Farm in mid-October