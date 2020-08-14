A Cheerful Mess

Pollien and her husband, Robert, both artists, live in a 1,200-square-foot house that he built almost entirely without help in the Bar Harbor woods a quarter century ago. “We started small and took down trees in stages,” says Pollien, looking a little like a pioneer in her wide-brimmed hat and calf-length dress and apron. She grew up in central Connecticut, where her parents raised vegetables in naturally deep topsoil. “Here is an entirely different experience. We’ve been building the soil for 26 years with seaweed, hay, and, when we can get it, stable bedding and horse manure. It takes a long time.”

Most of the food the couple consumes comes out of their 1½ acres of vegetables and fruit trees. What isn’t eaten fresh is canned, dried, juiced, jellied, or condensed into tinctures and ointments. “Everything I grow has to be generous because I don’t have a lot of space,” Pollien says. “It doesn’t have to be valuable in terms of its output. It could just be beautiful.” Beauty has its purpose too: The flowering perennials and annuals attract bees, butterflies, and other pollinators. They also are Pollien’s muses — she’s a painter of still lifes.