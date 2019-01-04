Chalet Vibes in Cape Neddick
Cape Neddick isn’t exactly known for skiing, but this chalet-style home has us and photographer Tiffany Mizzell thinking of the slopes.
One of my favorite things to do is drive around looking for special places to photograph in Maine, and this cozy home stopped me in my tracks. It has so much charm with its quaint trim and the falling snow. It brought me back to my childhood, [reminding me of ] a Hansel and Gretel cottage nestled in the snow!Tiffany Mizzell
I'm so excited to spend the last day of 2018 on the slopes with my people…and this adorable house gives me all the skiing vibes!!
