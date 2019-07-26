Captain’s Quarters

THE BACKSTORY

For most of Captain William Shackford’s life, the ocean was rarely out of sight. Born in 1783, he was still a boy when he became a mariner, and it wasn’t long before he was commanding his own ships. The West India trade took him on dangerous missions — he lost one of his vessels to French privateers during the Napoleonic Wars, and it was months before he made his way home. Parts of his Eastport house, located a block from the waterfront, may date to the early 1800s, while the main volume is believed to have been built around 1840. The Queen Anne–inspired porch and octagonal turret were likely added in the late 1800s by the Wadsworth family, founders of the nation’s first ship chandlery, which still operates in Eastport today.