Captain’s Quarters
Save This Place
Steeped in Eastport seafaring history, this house is ready to be whipped into shipshape.
Photographs by Gabe Souza
WHY RESCUE IT?
The house was home to some of the area’s first settlers, and just as the town evolved, it did too. Natural light floods the expansive rooms, many of which have molded window and door surrounds and antique light fixtures. Six bedrooms provide room for a large family — or B&B guests. The turret offers wide views of Passamaquoddy Bay. The rear ell could be used as an in-law apartment or rental unit. It’s a two-minute stroll to the water and not much farther to the historic downtown.
THE BACKSTORY
For most of Captain William Shackford’s life, the ocean was rarely out of sight. Born in 1783, he was still a boy when he became a mariner, and it wasn’t long before he was commanding his own ships. The West India trade took him on dangerous missions — he lost one of his vessels to French privateers during the Napoleonic Wars, and it was months before he made his way home. Parts of his Eastport house, located a block from the waterfront, may date to the early 1800s, while the main volume is believed to have been built around 1840. The Queen Anne–inspired porch and octagonal turret were likely added in the late 1800s by the Wadsworth family, founders of the nation’s first ship chandlery, which still operates in Eastport today.
WHAT YOU’RE IN FOR
A rewarding challenge: The ceilings and plaster walls need major repairs; the two sunrooms need finishing; the roof must be replaced; the plumbing and electric systems require upgrading; and the original wood floors and main staircase should be refinished. The new owners will probably want to build a second bathroom. Few exterior repairs are needed, and the new double-pane windows are an unexpected bonus.
Location: 10 Shackford St., Eastport
Asking Price: $85,000
