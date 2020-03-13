Capes For Sale!
With their cozy, cottage aesthetic and practical features — modest styling, steep, snow-shedding roofs, and, often, central chimneys for circulating heat — these 18th-century-derived buildings are as “Maine” as it gets.
26 Middle Road, Falmouth
Setting: 1726 post-and-beam Cape. 3,850 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2½ baths, wide-pine floors, 3 fireplaces, 2-car garage, barn. 2 acres
Asking Price: $509,900
Agent: Joe Rotondi; [email protected]
7 Liberty Street, South Berwick
Setting: 1700 Cape. 1,512 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, wide-pine floors, exposed beams, deck, shed. .25 acre
Asking Price: $299,900
Agent: Jerry Tatlock; [email protected]
254 Cottage Road, South Portland
Setting: Circa 1780 Cape. 1,816 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1½ baths, wide-pine floors, 2 fireplaces, crown molding, wainscoting, deck, patio, shed. .38 acre
Asking Price: $385,000
Agent: King + Miller Team; [email protected]
116 Head Tide Road, Whitefield
Setting: 1800 Cape. 2,509 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, wide-pine floors, fireplace, exposed beams, deck, glassed-in-porch, garage, barn. 41 acres
Asking Price: $359,000
Agent: Jeanette Wordock; [email protected]
247 Ocean Point Road, Boothbay
Setting: 1842 village Cape. 2,357 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2½ baths, wood floors, 5 fireplaces, exposed beams, crown molding, deck, patio, guest house. .42 acre
Asking Price: $499,000
Agent: Bruce Tindal; [email protected]
53 Park Street, Camden
Setting: 1940 village Cape. 2,350 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2½ baths, wood floors, fireplace, coffered ceiling, crown molding, deck, one-car garage. .34 acre
Asking Price: $450,000
Agent: Jeri Holm; [email protected]