With their cozy, cottage aesthetic and practical features — modest styling, steep, snow-shedding roofs, and, often, central chimneys for circulating heat — these 18th-century-derived buildings are as “Maine” as it gets.

Cape in Falmouth, Maine
Photographed by Maine Virtual Home Tours

26 Middle Road, Falmouth

Setting: 1726 post-and-beam Cape. 3,850 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2½ baths, wide-pine floors, 3 fireplaces, 2-car garage, barn. 2 acres

Asking Price: $509,900

Agent: Joe Rotondi; [email protected]

Cape in South Berwick, Maine
Photographed by Julie Rancourt

7 Liberty Street, South Berwick

Setting: 1700 Cape. 1,512 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, wide-pine floors, exposed beams, deck, shed. .25 acre

Asking Price: $299,900

Agent: Jerry Tatlock; [email protected]

Cape in South Portland, Maine
Photographed by Soaring Imagery

254 Cottage Road, South Portland

Setting: Circa 1780 Cape. 1,816 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1½ baths, wide-pine floors, 2 fireplaces, crown molding, wainscoting, deck, patio, shed. .38 acre

Asking Price: $385,000

Agent: King + Miller Team; [email protected]

Cape for sale in Whitefield, Maine
Photographed by Jim Drum

116 Head Tide Road, Whitefield

Setting: 1800 Cape. 2,509 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, wide-pine floors, fireplace, exposed beams, deck, glassed-in-porch, garage, barn. 41 acres

Asking Price: $359,000

Agent: Jeanette Wordock; [email protected]

Cape for sale in Boothbay
Photographed by Jonne Trees

247 Ocean Point Road, Boothbay

Setting: 1842 village Cape. 2,357 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2½ baths, wood floors, 5 fireplaces, exposed beams, crown molding, deck, patio, guest house. .42 acre

Asking Price: $499,000

Agent: Bruce Tindal; [email protected]

Camden Cape
Photographed by Chris Brown

53 Park Street, Camden

Setting: 1940 village Cape. 2,350 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2½ baths, wood floors, fireplace, coffered ceiling, crown molding, deck, one-car garage. .34 acre

Asking Price: $450,000

Agent: Jeri Holm; [email protected] 

