Cape Envy in Kittery
View of the Week
Photographer Tom S. Fuller pulled over for this gem.
I drove past this house twice over a recent weekend when I visited downtown Kittery. It first caught my eye because I love the cedar shingles and rock wall out front. I knew immediately that I needed to turn around and take a photo. When I passed by the second time, I realized how perfect the weathered siding is with the white trim and chimneys. It’s a dream coastal home!Tom S. Fuller
I have a bit of cape envy 🤦🏻♂️ There’s something about those cedar shingles and stone wall that I just love so much. Found this hidden gem over the weekend when I took a quick drive to Kittery, Maine. Keeping my fingers crossed that this upcoming weekend is just as nice because I have a fun trip planned!
