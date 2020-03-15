View of the Week

Cape in Kittery

Cape Envy in Kittery

Photographer Tom S. Fuller pulled over for this gem.

I drove past this house twice over a recent weekend when I visited downtown Kittery. It first caught my eye because I love the cedar shingles and rock wall out front. I knew immediately that I needed to turn around and take a photo. When I passed by the second time, I realized how perfect the weathered siding is with the white trim and chimneys. It’s a dream coastal home!Tom S. Fuller

