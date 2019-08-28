This Mount Vernon A-Frame is on point.

“My husband, Erik, and I had been looking for a cabin in fits and starts for a couple of years. When we saw this A-frame in Mount Vernon, we both had a “this is the one” feeling. Set on a double lot 30 feet from Torsey Pond, it was built in 1975 by the sellers and hadn’t been updated at all. We loved the structure, but wanted to add a modern aesthetic. We decided to put boxy, cement board-clad additions on the sides that preserve the pretty edges of the A-frame. The interior now has a bigger, more functional layout with straight walls on the first floor that made a sensible kitchen possible, as well as a larger bedroom and living room with a new picture window — a splurge, but totally worth it. The original spiral staircase to the loft remains the same except for a fresh coat of paint. We love the shady landscape filled with ferns and massive white pines. It feels just right and sort of familiar, like it was meant to be.” Caitlin Mushial, Portland and Mount Vernon