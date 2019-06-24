I had been trying to capture the sunrise in Kingfield for a while and was finally able to make it work on a Saturday last year. I awoke to a 5:30 alarm and drove to a family friend’s camp on a hill overlooking town. It had been a stormy night and there were trees down on the old logging road that leads to their spot. I got to the location just in time to set up and start capturing the sunrise over the valley. Then I walked around the glistening, dew-covered field to see if there were any other compositions that grabbed my eye. The thought of capturing the camp itself never occurred to me until I walked down to the base of the hill and looked back up. The sunrise was casting a beautiful golden hue on the trees and camp and accentuating all of its rustic touches. Something about the scene was just too peaceful not to capture and share.