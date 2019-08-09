Shopping

Cabin Fever

Update your camp décor with classic and nature-inspired motifs in unexpected colors and organic and stylized forms.

TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
Camp dishes

1. Soup’s On! Pendleton’s lightweight, shatterproof Camp enamelware dishes are a cute twist on a campground classic. $60 per 6-piece set. daytripsociety.com

camp journal

2. Use Olive & Company’s Greetings from Maine Nautical journal as a guestbook or to tally Scrabble scores. $13. daytripsociety.com

 

camp throw blanket

3. Make a blanket statement with Evangeline’s Patterned Merino throw. $242. evangelinelinens.com

deer antler coat rack

4. This mini rack can hold coats, keys, binoculars, and more. Airen Grove Hook Rack, $28. anthropologie.com/stores/portland-maine

bold throw pillow

5. On chartreuse, a woodsy print looks fresh. Ashley Pine pillow cover, $105. erinflett.com

A-frame print

6. For sprucing up a wall, this 8′ x 10′ Tree A-Frame print is letter perfect. $10. hillsandtrails.co

wooden wall hooks

7. These Wooden Stick wall hooks turn kindling into art. $100. urban-dwell.co

cross cut coasters

8. On your table, growth rings are prettier than water rings. Cross Cut coasters, $37 for 4. benoitsdesign.co

