Cabin Fever
Update your camp décor with classic and nature-inspired motifs in unexpected colors and organic and stylized forms.
TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
1. Soup’s On! Pendleton’s lightweight, shatterproof Camp enamelware dishes are a cute twist on a campground classic. $60 per 6-piece set. daytripsociety.com
2. Use Olive & Company’s Greetings from Maine Nautical journal as a guestbook or to tally Scrabble scores. $13. daytripsociety.com
4. This mini rack can hold coats, keys, binoculars, and more. Airen Grove Hook Rack, $28. anthropologie.com/stores/portland-maine
6. For sprucing up a wall, this 8′ x 10′ Tree A-Frame print is letter perfect. $10. hillsandtrails.co
8. On your table, growth rings are prettier than water rings. Cross Cut coasters, $37 for 4. benoitsdesign.co