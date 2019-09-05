Heart Land
Roadtrips
On Bridgton’s Pleasant Mountain, six ski trails spell out “love” — summing up our thoughts on the town’s natural wonders (nine lakes, hiking trails, a 66-acre park), quaint downtown, and shops, where purveyors pour their hearts into chocolate, antiques, and more.
1. Stock up on French-milled soap and other eclectic gifts at Craftworks, located in an 1870s former church. 67 Main St. 207-647-5436.
3. Shop for furniture, accessories, and even wine and craft beer at J. Decor, housed in a restored 1873 apothecary. 31 Main St. 207-647-5555.
4. A twinkly branch canopy lights the way at garden and home goods shop Groundcover. 209 Main St. 207.803.8551.
5. Part of the Rufus Porter Museum, the circa 1842 Webb House displays artifacts from the life of the 19th century folk artist and Scientific American founder. 121 Main St. 207-647-2828.
6. Discover vintage and vintage-inspired wares, like glass bakeware, at Scout Home Finds. 150 Main St. 207-240-3544.
8. A retro metal hoop chair from home/garden shop Platt Designs will be the star of your patio. 32 Main St. 207-803-8770.