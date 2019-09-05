Roadtrips

downtown Bridgton, Maine

Photograph by Benjamin Williamson.

Heart Land

Roadtrips

By Jen DeRose on

On Bridgton’s Pleasant Mountain, six ski trails spell out “love” — summing up our thoughts on the town’s natural wonders (nine lakes, hiking trails, a 66-acre park), quaint downtown, and shops, where purveyors pour their hearts into chocolate, antiques, and more.

Craftworks in Bridgton

1. Stock up on French-milled soap and other eclectic gifts at Craftworks, located in an 1870s former church. 67 Main St. 207-647-5436. 

Bavarian Chocolate Haus chocolates in Bridgton

2. Milk chocolate meets Maine blueberries at Bavarian Chocolate Haus. 2 Cottage St. 207-647-2400. 

Bridgton's J. Decor

3. Shop for furniture, accessories, and even wine and craft beer at J. Decor, housed in a restored 1873 apothecary. 31 Main St. 207-647-5555. 

Groundcover in Bridgton

4. A twinkly branch canopy lights the way at garden and home goods shop Groundcover. 209 Main St. 207.803.8551. 

Bridgton's Rufus Porter Museum

5. Part of the Rufus Porter Museum, the circa 1842 Webb House displays artifacts from the life of the 19th century folk artist and Scientific American founder. 121 Main St. 207-647-2828. 

Scout Home Finds in Bridgton, Maine

6. Discover vintage and vintage-inspired wares, like glass bakeware, at Scout Home Finds. 150 Main St. 207-240-3544. 

Main Street Mercantile in Bridgton, Maine

7. Browse 10 antiques booths at Main Street Mercantile. 158 Main St. 207-647-8500. 

Bridgton's Platt Designs

8. A retro metal hoop chair from home/garden shop Platt Designs will be the star of your patio. 32 Main St. 207-803-8770. 

BUY THIS ISSUE

July August 2019, Maine Homes by Down East

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Practical Beauty Sugar Tools in Camden, Maine