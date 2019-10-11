Eighty years ago, Emily and Matt Delamater’s property on a hill overlooking Adams Pond in South Bridgton was, quite literally, Vacationland. Comprised of a circa 1933 lodge and several cabins dotting 17 acres of fields brimming with wild wheat, flowers, and berry bushes, the outpost was a respite for rusticators. “People would come from Portland or Boston or New York and stay in a cabin or stay in a room,” Emily says, “and then there would be communal dinners and you would take walks or go to the nearby lakes.” According to a brochure they got with the place, the lodge specialized in “adventures in good eating.”

On the Delamaters’ watch, the lodge, where they now live with their three-year-old daughter, Rowan, and its environs remain a gathering and feasting spot. They hire friends to teach weekend artists’ retreats here (Emily is a photographer who runs her freelance business from a detached studio and Matt is an actor and the CFO of Portland’s Oxbow Brewing Company), rent out the one remaining cabin on Airbnb, and frequently throw large dinner parties for family and friends. “That was part of our dream — finding a space that could accommodate all that,” Matt says.

Since the home was built with crowds in mind, little about it needed to be changed. Its open-concept living room features a skylit cathedral ceiling, second-floor balcony, and a massive granite fireplace that serves as a cozy nighttime centerpiece. The eat-in kitchen can seat more than a dozen people around a 10-foot-long vintage Grange table brought out for parties. And a large deck and screened porch — which account for about a quarter of the home’s 1,750-square-foot plan — deftly handle overflow. “We were like, wow, this is open and airy like a more modern house, but it has so much character from being an old house,” Emily says, noting the pine kitchen floor streaked with decades-old burn marks from a former cookstove and petite, handblown windows on the interior and exterior doors.