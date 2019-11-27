Breaking New Ground

If you still wonder whether Portland is a real city, Jack Soley’s new Bayside development may convince you. Parris Terraces, a slate-gray, 23-unit condominium building with a four-story roofline like an unfinished Tetris puzzle, is a study in neo-urban design. It’s built to passive standards, with an interior as soundless as a church, six-foot-tall, super-insulated windows, and accents of chrome, native white cedar, and safety orange. At its northern corner, there’s a small garden with a terraced waterfall that doubles as an eco-friendly stormwater catch. Flanking the granite front steps, tidy lime-green ferns poke out of artfully weathered corten steel planters. But none of this is why Parris Terraces says “city” more than any Portland development in recent memory.

For that, look to the size of the one-bedroom units: Most of them clock in at 415 to 450 square feet.

That’s small. Like, Manhattan small.

But at $229,500 or less, that’s also something of a steal. Which might be why they were all under contract before the building was completed.