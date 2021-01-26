A Couple Trades Wine Country For the Snowy Midcoast

In 2018, empty nesters Megan and Mike Clouse sold their house in Sonoma, California, bought a cabin nearby, and began a nationwide search for a place to reinvent themselves. “We wanted more adventure, more grit, more community,” Megan says. And, as it turns out, more snow. “During the process, Mike was like, ‘I don’t want to live anywhere that’s hot.’ And I’m like, ‘That just eliminated a ton.’” They found an 1880 Boothbay Harbor farmhouse online, explored the neighborhood on Google Maps Street View, and asked their real estate broker to put in a bid. Learning that the place had been in the same family since it was built instilled a responsibility to renovate thoughtfully, Megan says. Their solution? An understated aggregate of their past and present in a home that is reverentially timeless.