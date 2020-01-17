Blueberry Fields Farm
View of the Week
A breathtaking morning view from North Yarmouth’s Blueberry Fields Farm
This is the morning view of the barn housing our horses, chickens, and guinea fowl at our hobby farm. We’ve lived here for four years. We moved to the country so we could have a place to keep our horses and our children could have plenty of space to play outside and grow up immersed in farm life. We found our property after a three year search. When we first saw this place, we knew it was perfect for us. Well worth the wait.Anita
Happy Thursday! . . We’re getting a snowstorm here this morning (this photo is actually from yesterday) ❄️ I hope to find some time later in the day to get the kids outside to play AND let the ponies out in the big pasture to dash through the fresh snow! Most everyone around here loves a good snow day: kids, ponies, and for sure the pup! . . What’s the snow situation for you today?
