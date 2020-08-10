THE OWNER

A waitress and hospitality coordinator for Portland’s State Theatre, Shelley Stevens had a 15-year side hustle creating flower arrangements in her basement and shed for friends and events. She officially launched her floral business, Bloomers, after seeing the Paris streets fill with lily of the valley vendors during a 2018 May Day visit. “It was the most wonderful thing I’ve ever experienced and got me thinking, ʻOk, Shelley, what are you going to do when you grow up?’” Then the coronavirus struck, taking her service jobs with it, and “I was like, people are going to need more flowers because this is terrible.”