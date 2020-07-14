Feast Your Eyes on Portland's Hippest New Hotel

A friend, perhaps, like the 1823 brick Federal’s second owner, merchant and banker Elias Thomas, who, in 1901, enlisted renowned Portland architect John Calvin Stevens to design an addition to accommodate the Thomas family’s lavish parties. Decades later, during Prohibition, the festivities moved to a secret basement club, inspiring the current hotel’s name: blind tiger was code for a speakeasy.

At today’s Blind Tiger, happenings are a bit tamer. Locals are welcome to work and socialize in the hotel’s five living areas, furnished with elaborately carved fireplaces, mid-century-style sofas, leather armchairs, and vintage art, and a dining area outfitted with a long mahogany table and six-seat bar. Guests, who receive a welcome letter upon check-in with shop, restaurant, and activity recommendations from local “hosts,” such as artists Tessa O’Brien and Will Sears and restaurateurs Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley, can also take advantage of the “Adventure Room,” stocked with canvas backpacks and picnic blankets. “Our whole concept is bringing Portland into the hotel,” Blood says, “but also making sure we’re pushing people out to experience the city.”