Social Scene

The community is as lively as the décor at Portland’s first hostel.

Photographs by Erin Little

Stepping through Black Elephant Hostel’s bright-purple door, you feel a bit like Dorothy opening the portal between Kansas and Oz. On one side is the building’s largely black-and-gray exterior, emblazoned with a sea-themed mural by Portland’s Pat Corrigan, and on the other is owner Heather Loeber’s “Technicolor” world featuring botanical, zigzag, and striped wallpaper, red vinyl flooring, and mango wood daybeds topped with vibrant cushions.

And that’s just the lobby/communal kitchen. Each of the 12 guest rooms (half shared, half private) has eye-popping wallpaper on its ceiling — for example, a dizzying butterfly pattern in the female-only “Hey Ladies” dorm room, named after one of Loeber’s favorite Beastie Boys songs, and a stylized nature motif in the private “Kristofferson” room, named after the character in Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox.