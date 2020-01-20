How an Auto Body Shop Became a Chic New Hangout

A former restaurant server, she and Kuh, whose ANK Ceramics are in rotation at restaurants such as Portland’s Drifters Wife and Flood’s, were looking to create a multipurpose community hangout, and the available gas station/body shop didn’t daunt them. “There are already a few great gas station makeovers in Maine, like Tandem [Coffee + Bakery in Portland], so it was an easy stretch of the imagination,” O’Rourke says. The old mechanic’s office in front is now a ceramics shop stocked with Kuh’s elegant wares in mottled, textured, and ombré glazes. Her studio occupies a rear garage, and on Sunday and Monday evenings, when the restaurant is open (but not much else in town is), you can find her perched at the bar, manned by O’Rourke, in the 16-foot-tall room that once sported car lifts.

Local friends, including High Seas Builders and artist Meghan Brady, who painted a sign depicting an abstract vase in blazing shades above the front window, helped with the remake, and O’Rourke’s cousin, Matt, is the restaurant’s chef. As for the name, it pays homage to mid-century ceramicist Betty Woodman, known for her vibrant vessels in quirky shapes, and 1950s connotations of “domesticity, femininity, and hospitality,” Kuh says. “Woodman’s work exploded boundaries,” O’Rourke adds. “And we’re rethinking how we put boundaries around the spaces we’re operating in.”

46 Elm St., Camden.