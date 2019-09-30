You're Welcome
TEXT BY SARAH STEBBINS
Studies suggest you’ve got about 30 seconds to make a good impression. Extend this logic to your home and you can see why there’s a lot riding on the front door. Which paint colors will earn you the most curb appeal points? We asked five local pros to weigh in.
Tomato Red
Benjamin Moore
“The door on this Cape Elizabeth house (above) is a custom color [similar to shown]. Architecturally, the house underwent a significant renovation and the front was edited to a minimal composition of neutral walls with few openings. The shock of color provides some relief from that minimalism and sets the tone for the interior, where seaward views and the owners’ art collection provide a vivid wonderland of color.” — David Morris, Caleb Johnson Studio, Portland
Newburg Green
Benjamin Moore
“When I used this color in a living room with glossy white trim, it gave off a warm, moody vibe. I’d love to see it on the front door of a cottage or bungalow, where natural light would change it from moody to fully saturated. Paired with white, pale gray, yellow, or taupe siding, in particular, it would be the star of the show.” — Laurel Libby, Dawson Interiors, Auburn
E11-14
Fine Paints of Europe
“A deep apple-green is a great choice for a white contemporary farmhouse or gray-shingled cottage with white or black trim. The color is fun in the summer and offers warmth and excitement in the winter! Pair it with shutters that are black with a hint of green, such as Greenblack by Sherwin-Williams, or deep navy, like E25-53 by Fine Paints of Europe.” — Leandra Fremont-Smith, Leandra Fremont-Smith Interiors, Yarmouth
E26-00
Fine Paints of Europe
“My favorite color for front doors is uber-classic, elegant, and strong, subdued yet rich at the same time. You know whoever lives behind the door has strong roots and great taste. I used this almost-black green in high-gloss on a turn-of-the-century yellow-clapboard summer cottage on an island in Englishman Bay, where the color nods to the family’s strong connection to the surrounding forest.” — Ariana Fischer, Ariana Fischer Interior Design, Portland
Wrought Iron
Benjamin Moore
“I wanted to change my red front door, so I chose this deep charcoal. It has a lot of depth, but isn’t as harsh as black. My home is a light-gray Colonial, so the entry door is a great place to add interest and contrast. Within a week, several neighbors complimented the color and change! People really do notice!” — Lisa Hincher, The Good Home Interiors & Design, Gorham