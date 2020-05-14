Photographed by Dave Dostie

A roomy farmhouse with charming peaked windows awaits an owner to finish a renovation project.

THE BACKSTORY

Before Belgrade became a summer tourist destination at the turn of the 20th century, it was like many other small Maine towns built on agriculture and industry. Self-sufficient farms dotted the landscape, growing crops like apples, corn, and potatoes, and mills drew their power from outlets on the lakes that would later attract vacationers. The mill buildings are long gone, but some early-19th-century connected farmhouses, like this one in North Belgrade, survive. Its rambling style is one of Maine’s most iconic architectural forms.

WHY RESCUE IT

Those looking to either grow their families or have a home business will love the ample space in this three-bedroom house with exposed beams and decorative paneling, sited less than a mile from three lakes: Ellis Pond to the north, Messalonskee Lake to the east, and Great Pond to the west. The attached barn can be returned to its original use or put to a creative new one. And just imagine this home decorated for the holidays, with lights twinkling in the second-story Gothic-inspired windows (the wooden enframements give them their shape).

WHAT YOU’RE IN FOR

Renovations initiated by a previous owner were not completed, so the main house’s back rooms are stripped bare and the new kitchen in the side ell is only half finished. Improperly closed-off chimneys and fireplaces should be corrected. The bath needs new flooring. Wallpaper will have to be stripped before the bedrooms’ plaster walls can be skim-coated and painted. And restoration purists will want to remove the vinyl siding from the barn and front façades of the main house and ell and replace it with wood.

Location: 750 Oakland Rd., Belgrade

Asking Price: $69,900

Agent: Earle Kenney, 207-623-1123

