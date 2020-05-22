Behind the Canvas

Come be a fly on the wall (or, perhaps, a tree) on this rare tour of homes and studios belonging to 11 celebrated Maine artists.

In the summer of 2018, photographer Walter Smalling Jr. traveled 5,856 miles, immortalizing places the public seldom gets to see: the private quarters of some of Maine’s most famous artists, as well as scenes that inspired them. Many of his images appear in At First Light: Two Centuries of Maine Artists, Their Homes and Studios by Bowdoin College Museum of Art co-directors Anne Collins Goodyear and Frank Goodyear III and Farnsworth Art Museum chief curator Michael Komanecky, who selected the 26 represented artists and compiled biographies on each. Smalling contributed passages too — a handful of which appear in this adapted excerpt — in the form of musings on his encounters with artists past and present. Of the former, he says, “Because I have often done work as a photographer in historic preservation, going to houses belonging to artists from the past felt very familiar. I have a system. I go in, sit down, and wait till the place speaks to me and I hear those voices from the past. I can see what eyes had seen sometimes 100 years, sometimes decades ago — what brought people here and what inspired them.”