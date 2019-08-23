Been There, Reno'd That

Use Every Nook and Cranny

Once, we built a guest cabin on a lake and planned to complete a main house a year or two later. But the owners ended up so happy they abandoned the main house plan. The cabin is very small, but they can accommodate more people than they imagined because we squeezed in lots of interesting little bedrooms with trundle beds and berth-like bunks in niches under the eaves and adjacent to the staircase landing. When you don’t have a great need for closets, dressers, and giant beds, you can create really fun, quirky spaces. — John Priestley, principal, Priestley + Associates Architecture, Rockport

Don’t Pay for Square Footage You Don’t Need

The cabin we’re building has no crawlspace and no basement foundation. Everyone tried to talk me into a basement for storage. I don’t want storage! I have all that junk at home. And I probably saved between $10,000 and $15,000 by not going with a full basement. Instead, we built the first floor on top of a slab-on-grade foundation. — Kinney

Rethink Kitchen Requirements

Our camp is not a big entertaining space. We don’t have an oven, and

don’t need it. We cook on our four-burner gas stove and on the grill

outside. We have portable burners too, if we want to have a lobster bake. — Kate and Bill Corrigall, camp owners, New Gloucester

Invest in a Porch

I’m a great believer in covered and screened porches on camps. Maine is tough for decks — it’s too cold, buggy, and windy. But you can spend a day on a porch. Sure, a deck is half the cost, but a porch offers more than twice the opportunity to spend time there. — Whitten

And Position It Strategically

Think about creating a natural flow from the kitchen and main living area to your outdoor living spaces. Doors can interrupt seating space, so they must be positioned to respect both indoor and outdoor seating arrangements. Many a porch has been spoiled by a set of French doors right where you’d like furniture! — Priestley

Respect the History

Our goal is to be as historically sensitive as possible as we renovate our 1876 camp. With that in mind, we’re converting a rear room off the kitchen, previously used for firewood storage, into a bathroom. This will enable us to add a modern convenience without altering the exterior or reconfiguring the existing layout. — Gober and McGinnis

Think Before You Insulate

Winterizing a 100-year-old camp could be turning it into something it was never intended to be. Consider putting a small, four-season camp next to the original structure instead. By and large, guests come in July and August so you’ll still get plenty of use out of the main camp. But you’ll also gain a winter retreat without disturbing the character of the old place. — Whitten