Beautiful Boothbay
View of the Week
On a work trip to Boothbay, Susan Flaherty stumbles upon a hearty patch of lupines.
I work for Schumacher as its Greater New England Sales Executive, and recently visited Boothbay to meet with Knickerbocker Group. I travel throughout New England and Western New York and have come to appreciate the outstanding beauty of the Maine coastline, which, to me, feels like a wild, natural world dangling at the edge of the ocean.Susan Flaherty
"You must do something to make the world more beautiful." ~ Barbara Cooney
Read someone you love; 'Miss Rumphius' by Barbara Cooney
