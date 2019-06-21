View of the Week

Boothbay, Maine

Photograph by Susan Flaherty

Beautiful Boothbay

View of the Week

By Abby Hilt on

On a work trip to Boothbay, Susan Flaherty stumbles upon a hearty patch of lupines.

I work for Schumacher as its Greater New England Sales Executive, and recently visited Boothbay to meet with Knickerbocker Group. I travel throughout New England and Western New York and have come to appreciate the outstanding beauty of the Maine coastline, which, to me, feels like a wild, natural world dangling at the edge of the ocean.Susan Flaherty

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“You must do something to make the world more beautiful.” ~ #BarbaraCooney ————————————————————– #lupine #🔴 #boothbay ————————————————————– #oneweekinMAINE ————————————————————- Read someone you love; ‘Miss Rumphius’ by Barbara Cooney ————————————————————- #flowers #summerinmaine #lupines #boothbayharbor #maine #minimal #mainelife #minimalism #mainetheway #mainething #maineisgorgeous #mainethewaylifeshouldbe #freedomthinkers #leicastoreboston #leicawomen #leica_world #leica #IGBoston #igersboston #followingboston #igersmass #igersnewengland #ignewengland #visitmaine

A post shared by Susan Flaherty (@suflaherty) on


Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!

See more Views of the Week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

House Hunting historic maine houses roadtrip Belfast, Maine The Town Less Traveled