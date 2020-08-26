Bat-Grit Crazy

The bats, my tenants informed me, were named Hans and Gunther. Their monikers made me chuckle. Their existence on the third floor of my house, on the other hand, meant I was going to have to tackle yet another unexpected, probably expensive repair in the apartment I’d rented out for just a couple of months.

Oh, and did I mention that the text alerting me to Hans and Gunther’s presence arrived 10 days into the widespread economic shutdown precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic? And that one of my tenants is the general manager of a food truck business sidelined by the virus?

Suffice it to say, life as a landlady was not turning out how I’d imagined.

Owning a home with an income-generating rental unit was something I’d dreamed of since moving to Portland in the late 1990s. But I’d always chickened out or compromised with a partner who had different goals. Until last summer, when Portland’s white-hot real estate market put everything on the table — single-family homes, condominiums, multi-units — and I decided to look in earnest for my ideal place.

For months, there was nothing remotely suitable. Then, on a sunny Friday afternoon, a brick Queen Anne two-unit in Parkside went on the market. It had high ceilings, original moldings, and plenty of room inside, plus a small patio where I could imagine my teenage daughter and our yappy rescue mutts, Sparky and Meatball, spending summer afternoons. And then there was the third-floor apartment, which the sellers had renovated beautifully with vaulted ceilings, exposed brick, and skylights in the living room and kitchen. It seemed all I would have to do was make a handful of modest improvements and put up a For Rent sign.

Hans and Gunther, of course, had other ideas.

But they weren’t even the first of my challenges. After I closed in early November, I launched into the apartment upgrades I’d planned (and budgeted) for: I ordered a new refrigerator, washer, and dryer, had a closet finished, installed a dryer vent, rebuilt a gate.