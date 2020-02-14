View of the Week

Maine Coast Heritage Trust's Stone Barn in Bar Harbor

Photographed by Susan Garver

Bar Harbor’s Iconic Stone Barn

View of the Week

By Abby Hilt on

Photographer Susan Garver celebrates one of Maine Coast Heritage Trust’s newest acquisitions.

This barn is a favorite of mine. I just love the old stones and the unique design! I also enjoyed catching a glimpse of the owner and his black Lab as they worked outside around the barn. I am excited that it will now be taken care of by Maine Coast Heritage Trust, so that future generations will be able to continue enjoying this beautiful spot.Susan Garver

Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!

See more Views of the Week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

How’d You Like to Hibernate Here? 'Small Camp' on Haley Pond in Rangeley 4,300-square-foot split-level mid-century modern ranch in Cape Elizabeth designed and owned by John Leasure Mid-Century Modern love