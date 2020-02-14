Bar Harbor’s Iconic Stone Barn
View of the Week
Photographer Susan Garver celebrates one of Maine Coast Heritage Trust’s newest acquisitions.
This barn is a favorite of mine. I just love the old stones and the unique design! I also enjoyed catching a glimpse of the owner and his black Lab as they worked outside around the barn. I am excited that it will now be taken care of by Maine Coast Heritage Trust, so that future generations will be able to continue enjoying this beautiful spot.Susan Garver
