Bar Harbor by Bus
View of the Week
Lexis and her 1989 Skoolie named Lola make stops in Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park.
I am a 21-year-old girl from New York. After graduating from high school, I was not ready for college and, since my main passion is traveling, I decided to convert a 1989 Skoolie into a tiny home on wheels. I recently took a northeast road trip in my bus and loved hanging out in Bar Harbor. I also visited Acadia National Park, which was stunning. I am already planning another trip because I loved Maine so much.Lexis
