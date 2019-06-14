View of the Week

Bar Harbor, Adventuring with Lola

Photograph by Instagram's adventuringwithlola

Bar Harbor by Bus

By Abby Hilt on

Lexis and her 1989 Skoolie named Lola make stops in Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park.

I am a 21-year-old girl from New York. After graduating from high school, I was not ready for college and, since my main passion is traveling, I decided to convert a 1989 Skoolie into a tiny home on wheels. I recently took a northeast road trip in my bus and loved hanging out in Bar Harbor. I also visited Acadia National Park, which was stunning. I am already planning another trip because I loved Maine so much.Lexis

 

This view 🥰 Bar Harbor you are gorgeous 🌊

