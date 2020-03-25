A Bangor cape is enlivened by funky vintage finds.

Heidi and Zach Beaudry’s Bangor Cape is like any other on their street: you wouldn’t give it a second glance. Inside, though, it’s a vibrant bazaar brimming with vintage housewares, accents, and kitsch. Many of the objects are in fact for sale through Heidi’s Etsy shop, This Attic Vintage, but she puts them to work until they find new owners. “The nice thing about selling online is I get to keep what I find until someone buys it,” says Heidi, who has a knack for deals and decorating. Her love of antiques took root in childhood — she grew up in an old sea-captain’s home in Searsport and often went to auctions with her parents. While her taste tips toward mid-century modern, she’s not bound to any era when it comes to décor. She and Zach, both in their mid-20s, balance their fondness for funky things with practicality.