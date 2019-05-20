Bailey Island Beach House

On Mother’s Day morning, my family and I hopped into the car for an impromptu trip to Bailey Island (one of my favorite places in Maine). After walking the gorgeous Giant’s Stairs Trail we got back into the car to explore more of the island. As we drove around we came to this cul-de-sac, and I just couldn’t resist getting out. This beach house is so quintessential Maine to me with its weathered door, faded cedar siding, roof covered in yellow lichen, and the charming, handpainted sign overlooking the rocky Maine shore. It gives me all the spring feels with the overcast sky, the bare brush, and the bright green grass!