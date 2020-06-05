How-To

1. Put warm water in the vase, then layer in the leafy branches, varying the lengths to create an asymmetrical design. The greenery establishes a solid framework that will help contain the rest of the stems.

2. Place taller branches/ vines around the perimeter of the vase, leaving a gap in front. Add shorter branches in the same manner, angling them slightly down; place a few flowering ones in the center.

3. Fill in the center with sturdy flowers, clipped fairly short so they peek just above the vase’s rim. Finish with the wispy flowers, dispersing them evenly and allowing some to droop down for a bit of drama.