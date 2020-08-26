Back to the Beach

Growing up, Maura McEvoy spent half of every summer at her family’s bungalow in Wells on Atlantic Avenue — a sliver of land that shelters the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge from the Atlantic Ocean. It’s where she learned how to rough it, Maine-style: the bungalow, for example, lacked an upstairs bathroom, so she and her four siblings shared a chamber pot at night. She loved working summers as a housekeeper because she was always free by noon to hit the beach. After college, McEvoy took up with Metropolitan Home magazine, where she developed her styling and photography skills. After the birth of her daughter, her career as a freelance photographer took her into America’s swankiest homes, but she couldn’t shake the siren song of Atlantic Avenue’s simple cottage life. Six years ago, she snapped up a 1923 bungalow two doors down from her family’s home, before it hit the market. “I made the sellers an offer, they gave me the keys, and everything inside was suddenly mine.”