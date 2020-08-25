A Designer's Bitty Cape Gets a Bold Update

It was essentially a box with a roof,” says Portland designer Tyler Karu of the 1,300-square-foot southern Maine Cape she bought last summer — one of more than a dozen homes she’s lived in and flipped. “The challenge was, ‘How do I get creative and clever?’”

Working with Windham’s MGM Builders, she put on a rear shed-dormered addition and tore down walls on the first floor, turning a front bedroom into a dining area that connects to the living room via a pass-through at the base of the staircase. A low-backed sectional sits beneath banks of windows in the living space, where previously there were two small windows and a front door. “There was absolutely no need for the door in a house this small with side and back entrances,” Karu says.