The Funhouse

The Martin Hawes House in Portland’s Stroudwater neighborhood looks serious. It’s the area’s only brick structure, a Greek Revival built in 1835, with a façade so austere, so plain, the non-profit preservation group Greater Portland Landmarks has compared it to a mill building. Even the positioning of the home, with the gable end facing the street, seems to shrink from any hint of “look at me.” But should you pass by at night, you might notice the living room walls, visible through a pair of six-over-six windows overlooking the road, glowing a brazen, cartoonish, quite unserious red. “The best part,” homeowner Ayumi Horie says, “is it looks like a brothel.”

Ayumi and her wife, Chloe, sit in their cozy maple-and-birch kitchen on a recent evening, their Boston terrier, Clover, wandering idly at their feet. Next door, the Tate House Museum stands as an elegant monument to pre–Revolutionary War history. But here in this decided non-museum, why not make the walls “visceral”? Ayumi says. Instinct led the Hories to a palette of warm, saturated colors that, by nature, appear to spring forward and envelop you — a vivid marigold in the office, bubblegum pink in the hallway, and that jezebel red in the living room. “We want to be good stewards,” Ayumi says, “but at the same time, we don’t want to take the historical authenticity too seriously.”

And so, inside this most staid of Stroudwater homes, Ayumi, a potter, and Chloe, a performance artist and teacher, have created a kind of funhouse designed to amuse, stir, and surprise. Take the kitchen, originally a dark, low-ceilinged space. Working with Portland carpenter Greg Frangoulis, the couple removed an adjacent bathroom and pantry, added two east-facing windows, and tore out a second-floor studio to create a cathedral ceiling. A towering woodstove smokestack, spiral staircase, and eight pendants dangling from braided cords enhance the verticality. A stark contrast with the rest of the house, with its period proportions and woodwork, the kitchen’s sudden height and newness give you a jolt.