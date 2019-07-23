Listings We Love

Photograph by Sarah Szwajkos.

Away From It All

Ready to claim your own camp? These rustic retreats have modern conveniences, ocean or lake access, and plenty of character — the epitome, if you ask us, of ahhh. 

Photograph courtesy of Lakehome Group.

31 Sandy Cove Road, Belgrade

Setting: 1968 seasonal camp on Long Pond, 950 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, fieldstone fireplace, hardwood floors, screened porch, deck, dock,
beach, 2-car garage. .45 acre

Asking Price: $365,000

Agent: Elizabeth Fontaine; [email protected]

Photograph by Geneve Hoffman.

43 Seapoint Road, Kittery

Setting: 1950 camp near Seapoint Beach, 1,493 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, woodstove, hardwood floors, screened porch, deck, outdoor shower. .6 acre

Asking Price: $725,000

Agent: Troy Williams; [email protected]

Photograph by Tyler Plummer.

157 Cottage Point Road, Damariscotta

Setting: 1930 seasonal camp on a peninsula in the Damariscotta River, 800 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, propane stove, hardwood floors, deck, dock. .2 acre

Asking Price: $369,000

Agent: David Hagen; [email protected]

Photograph by Sarah Szwajkos.

91 Quigg Island Road, Liberty

Setting: 1980 camp on a private island in Stevens Pond, 3,073 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 half-baths,
deck, 2 docks, 3-car garage. 6 acres

Asking Price: $425,000

Agent: Lewis Wheelwright; [email protected]

Photograph by L. Ryan Haggerty.

51 Potts Point Road, Harpswell

Setting: Circa 1960 camp on Potts Point in Casco Bay, 1,995 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, woodstove, brick fireplace, hardwood floors, three-season porch, deck, beach, 2-car garage. .61 acre

Asking Price: $715,000

Agent: Madeleine Hill; [email protected]

Photograph by Steve Girard.

106 Goat Island Way, Norway

Setting: 1959 camp on Pennesseewassee Lake, 1,884 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, woodstove, brick fireplace, hardwood floors, deck, patio, dock, swim float. .63 acre

SOLD!

Agent: Amanda Vigue; [email protected]

