Away From It All
Listings We Love
Ready to claim your own camp? These rustic retreats have modern conveniences, ocean or lake access, and plenty of character — the epitome, if you ask us, of ahhh.
31 Sandy Cove Road, Belgrade
Setting: 1968 seasonal camp on Long Pond, 950 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, fieldstone fireplace, hardwood floors, screened porch, deck, dock,
beach, 2-car garage. .45 acre
Asking Price: $365,000
Agent: Elizabeth Fontaine; [email protected]
43 Seapoint Road, Kittery
Setting: 1950 camp near Seapoint Beach, 1,493 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, woodstove, hardwood floors, screened porch, deck, outdoor shower. .6 acre
Asking Price: $725,000
Agent: Troy Williams; [email protected]
157 Cottage Point Road, Damariscotta
Setting: 1930 seasonal camp on a peninsula in the Damariscotta River, 800 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, propane stove, hardwood floors, deck, dock. .2 acre
Asking Price: $369,000
Agent: David Hagen; [email protected]
91 Quigg Island Road, Liberty
Setting: 1980 camp on a private island in Stevens Pond, 3,073 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 half-baths,
deck, 2 docks, 3-car garage. 6 acres
Asking Price: $425,000
Agent: Lewis Wheelwright; [email protected]
51 Potts Point Road, Harpswell
Setting: Circa 1960 camp on Potts Point in Casco Bay, 1,995 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, woodstove, brick fireplace, hardwood floors, three-season porch, deck, beach, 2-car garage. .61 acre
Asking Price: $715,000
Agent: Madeleine Hill; [email protected]
106 Goat Island Way, Norway
Setting: 1959 camp on Pennesseewassee Lake, 1,884 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, woodstove, brick fireplace, hardwood floors, deck, patio, dock, swim float. .63 acre
SOLD!
Agent: Amanda Vigue; [email protected]