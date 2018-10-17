Autumn in Ogunquit
View of the Week
Autumn is New England’s time to shine. As residents decorate for OgunquitFest on October 19 and 21, visitors and locals can’t help but stop to appreciate the village’s beauty.
I love that this beautiful old house has found new life as a B&B after being abandoned for several years. I’m always taken with the rounded front porch and the distinctive Victorian architecture. Ogunquit in the fall allows you to see the beauty of the coastal village. There’s a great spirit of community in this little town as residents celebrate the season and show visitors the splendor of this time of year.Michael Campbell
