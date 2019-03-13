Artful Aerie

That includes the year he was born — in the log cabin. According to family lore, “his mom made whomever turn the bed so she could give birth while looking out the window facing the ocean,” the wife says. Erected as a hunting lodge by the brothers’ great-uncle, the place has been passed down to the middle sibling. The parents bought another house a mile from the cabin and the husband-and-wife owners of this home (who asked that their names and town be withheld) built on an adjoining wooded lot.

After years of crashing with family, the Boulder-based pair sought a retreat with more space for their brood, which includes 10- and 4-year-old daughters, two macaws, and an African grey parrot. They wanted a place that felt of a piece with the land, like the cabin, but with Scandinavian-inspired styling — and a tower. The husband envisioned climbing a ladder (“a throwback to the ladder we had to get into the cabin loft”) to a deck atop the projection, where the girls could marvel at the clear night sky with their astronomer-grandfather. “The birds, the rooftop deck, the stargazing — the vision that came into my head was Swiss Family Robinson,” says Russ Tyson, principal at Portland’s Whitten Architects, who worked with project architect Tom Lane to translate the string of nouns into a structure.