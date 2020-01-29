Mailboxes Designed to Beat the Plow

Aroostook County’s big snows inspire some wacky inventions.

With an average 94 inches of snow per year, Aroostook County should be a graveyard for mailboxes taken down by plows. Instead, it’s fertile ground for simple yet ingenious devices constructed to foil a fast-moving blade.

The most common are souped-up variations of the cantilever post. The mount — an extra-tall wood or metal post or, occasionally, something more formidable, like an old oil tank — is set well back from the road. From it, a long metal arm extends the mailbox over snowbanks. The arm may be weighted on the opposite end to lift the box all the higher; a pull cord allows the mail carrier to lower the box. Others are designed like Confucius’s green reed — they swing, rather than break, with the passing plow.