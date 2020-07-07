Within the broad category of paintings illustrating the era of 19th-century sailing ships, “ship portraits” are a special breed. Unlike the many works depicting naval battles, yacht races, and dramatic sailing views, ship portraits celebrate a particular vessel, which is shown broadside, usually with full sails and recognizable land masses, lighthouses, or other boats on the horizon. Commissioned by captains, ship or shipyard owners, and insurance companies who valued accuracy, the paintings’ subjects are clearly identifiable by their names, flags, or captions added to the base of canvases, and display correct rigging, sails, and masts.

Here in Maine, there are several ship portrait artists that collectors prize above all others. Belfast’s Percy Sanborn, also known for his animal paintings, and Bucksport ship captain William Pierce Stubbs were most prolific during the 1870s and ’80s, when photography emerged as an alternative to painting. Their compositions are balanced and consistent, with waves that course parallel or diagonal to the ship’s hull. Solon Francis Montecello Badger, a student of Stubbs’s in Boston, was active in the early 1900s and contributed works remarkably similar to his mentor’s.

The cost to put a fine portrait like one of theirs above your mantel? From $3,000 to $30,000 or more, depending on its complexity and condition.