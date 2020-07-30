An Idyllic Island Scene

View this post on Instagram

I love how this house fit perfectly into the landscape.. almost like another piece of driftwood✨ . . . • #thisoldhouse #historicrenovation #CharmingHome #Curbappeal #homerenovation #newengland_igers #OldHouseCharm #myeverydaymagic #newenglandliving #mainelife #HistoricHome #HouseHunter #archi_ologie #mainecoast #cottagegarden #Curbed #Housesofinstagram #newenglandhomes #SmallTownLoveAffair #cottagestyle #MomentsOfMine #FacadeLovers #MyTinyAtlas #TheArtOfSlowLiving #CNTraveler #Coastalliving #SuitcaseTravels #Anthropologie #Oldhouselove #chasing_facades