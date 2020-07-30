View of the Week

Photographed by Instagram's Lisa Z

An Idyllic Island Scene

By Abby Hilt on

Instagram’s Lisa Z shares her favorite home on Monhegan.

It was my first time visiting Monhegan and although there are so many charming houses on the island, this one stood out, ironically, for the way it blends in. I love how it fits so seamlessly into the natural landscape on the island. There was a window open and its light curtain was dancing in the gentle breeze. Framed by the Rugosa roses along the fence, it seemed so idyllic!Lisa Z

