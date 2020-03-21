An Escape to Ocean Point

I took this photo last year on Ocean Point in East Boothbay. It’s a beautiful neighborhood and walk for anyone wanting to get out of the house but still maintain distance from others. To get to Ocean Point, it’s a picturesque drive past the locals’ favorite East Boothbay General Store, famous for their sandwiches, and several miles of coastal cottages and estates. On this particular evening, we powered up our 1984 Toyota Landcruiser and tossed a small bag of snacks and drinks onto the backseat. We found a parking spot on the water’s edge among many other folks who were also excited to catch the sunset. With our legs swinging off the tailgate and a blanket covering our laps, I captured this house sitting just across the street from our perch.