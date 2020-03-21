An Escape to Ocean Point
View of the Week
Instagrammer Megan Clouse looks back on a trip she took last year.
Our little town has a one room theater located in a small strip mall, next to the only traffic light in town. The theater is run by mostly retired volunteers and if you become an annual member, you get $2 off your ticket price. Despite its small size it’s quite nice and I’m happy to say that they play current releases along with the occasional classics. Today they sent out their email newsletter letting us know that they are taking advantage of this unfortunate downtime by sprucing up the place. Cleaning carpets, fresh paint, fixing old stuff, reorganizing, deep cleaning and so on. I know this is a financially devastating time for nearly every business, but Harbor Theater gets 5 stars for making good use of this time and for making things better for the future. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #coastalliving #coastalmaine #mainefarmhouse #maineliving #movetomaine #newenglandliving #newengland #maine #midcoastmaine #maine #eastboothbay
