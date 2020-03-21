View of the Week

Ocean Point, Maine

Photographed by Megan Clouse

An Escape to Ocean Point

View of the Week

By Abby Hilt on

Instagrammer Megan Clouse looks back on a trip she took last year.

I took this photo last year on Ocean Point in East Boothbay. It’s a beautiful neighborhood and walk for anyone wanting to get out of the house but still maintain distance from others. To get to Ocean Point, it’s a picturesque drive past the locals’ favorite East Boothbay General Store, famous for their sandwiches, and several miles of coastal cottages and estates. On this particular evening, we powered up our 1984 Toyota Landcruiser and tossed a small bag of snacks and drinks onto the backseat. We found a parking spot on the water’s edge among many other folks who were also excited to catch the sunset. With our legs swinging off the tailgate and a blanket covering our laps, I captured this house sitting just across the street from our perch.Megan Clouse, The Clouse Chronicles

 

Our little town has a one room theater located in a small strip mall, next to the only traffic light in town. The theater is run by mostly retired volunteers and if you become an annual member, you get $2 off your ticket price. Despite its small size it’s quite nice and I’m happy to say that they play current releases along with the occasional classics. Today they sent out their email newsletter letting us know that they are taking advantage of this unfortunate downtime by sprucing up the place. Cleaning carpets, fresh paint, fixing old stuff, reorganizing, deep cleaning and so on. I know this is a financially devastating time for nearly every business, but Harbor Theater gets 5 stars for making good use of this time and for making things better for the future. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #coastalliving #coastalmaine #mainefarmhouse #maineliving #movetomaine #newenglandliving #newengland #maine #midcoastmaine #maine #eastboothbay

