American Gothic
Listings We Love
Gingerbread-trimmed Gothic Revival houses appear plucked from a storybook — and indeed, owning one in Maine is a bit of a fantasy, as the style is rather rare. And yet: a fine example, plus a property rendered in an eclectic, later interpretation, recently hit the market.
212 Kenduskeag Avenue, Bangor
Setting: 1847 Gothic Revival Godfrey-Kellogg House, a.k.a. Cliff Cottage, on Kenduskeag Stream. 4,636 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, parquet and plank floors, original woodwork, 3 fireplaces, porch, barn. 4.84 acres
Asking Price: $540,000
Agent: Russell Harrington; [email protected]
117 Pine Street, Portland
Setting: Third-floor condo in the 1876 High Victorian Gothic Francis Fassett House, 935 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors, exposed brick
Asking Price: $385,000
Agent: Kathie Hooper; [email protected]