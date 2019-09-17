Listings We Love

Gothic-Revival, Godfrey-Kellogg House, Cliff Cottage

Photograph courtesy of the Masiello Group

American Gothic

By Sarah Stebbins on

Gingerbread-trimmed Gothic Revival houses appear plucked from a storybook — and indeed, owning one in Maine is a bit of a fantasy, as the style is rather rare. And yet: a fine example, plus a property rendered in an eclectic, later interpretation, recently hit the market.

212 Kenduskeag Avenue, Bangor

Setting: 1847 Gothic Revival Godfrey-Kellogg House, a.k.a. Cliff Cottage, on Kenduskeag Stream. 4,636 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, parquet and plank floors, original woodwork, 3 fireplaces, porch, barn. 4.84 acres

Asking Price: $540,000

Agent: Russell Harrington; [email protected]

Francis Fassett House
Photograph by Michael Eric Berube

117 Pine Street, Portland

Setting: Third-floor condo in the 1876 High Victorian Gothic Francis Fassett House, 935 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors, exposed brick

Asking Price: $385,000

Agent: Kathie Hooper; [email protected]

