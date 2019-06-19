At Allen Insurance and Financial, we believe your personal insurance should be as unique as the car you drive, the home you live in, the special things you own and the family you want to protect.

Here, you work with a personal insurance specialist who will find the insurance policies that are right for you — because when it comes to personal insurance, one size does not fit all.

As independent insurance agents, we can design insurance policies to fit your situation and your budget—no matter how complicated your life has become.

Our personal insurance division will work with you on home, auto, renters, personal liability, flood insurance and more. We know boat insurance inside and out.

If you’re traveling we can help insure your trip and your health while you’re on the road.

We can assist with the unique risks associated with farms & agricultural operations, mixed-use buildings and property flips.

We know from experience that key for both insurance customer and insurance agent is a personal relationship.

Talking with someone at a call center far away is never the same as doing business with someone you can meet with in person – and someone who knows your town, your neighborhood, your street. This relationship is especially important should you ever have a claim – because that’s when you need us most.

Our company, founded in 1866, has forged strong relationships with customers in Midcoast Maine, many for three generations or more. We’re based in Camden, and have other offices in Rockland, Belfast, Southwest Harbor and Waterville. While we’re especially familiar with the flood zones on the Maine coast and the intricacies of flood insurance, we use our knowledge and risk management skills to work with customers across the U.S. and around the world.

And – it’s no small thing that every time you talk with someone at our company, you’re talking with an owner. (We’ve been employee-owned since 1989.)

Call or email today to experience the Allen difference.