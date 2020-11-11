Pick the Perfect Dining Table for Your Family

When Liz and Stew Strawbridge, of South Portland, began searching for a kitchen table, they were after more than just a piece of furniture. They wanted a cozy, welcoming place to connect with their three kids and gather with friends, and a center of gravity where everything from birthday celebrations to important family discussions could unfold.

“We realized the table would be the keystone of our children’s family memories, and probably the most important piece of furniture in our house,” Liz says. They envisioned something with the warmth of reclaimed barnwood and the spaciousness and height of an architect’s drafting desk, allowing for a crowd and a relaxed feel. A taller surface, they believed, would be “more inviting to use casually, to rest a cup of coffee on, without committing to sitting down for an extended period,” Liz says. After scouring online retailers, furniture showrooms, and flea markets to no avail, they asked Kennebunkport’s Huston & Company to custom-build a table for them.

Bill Huston, who founded the company in 1988, is seeing increasingly more clients like the Strawbridges, who want pieces tailored to their needs and built to last for future generations. “People are moving away from products that you throw away after a few years and realizing there’s a real value that comes from having a table made the way you want,” says Bill, who works alongside his son, designer and workshop manager Saer.