All the Feels

On my first visit to this Newry cabin, armed with a barbecue smoker and a turkey, I was looking forward to fall-foliage-covered mountains on Thanksgiving weekend. What I didn’t expect was a foot of snow. My excitement built as I wound my way up meandering roads blanketed in white and peaked when I arrived at a place cozier than I’d ever imagined. Over the years, I’ve returned to the cabin — captured here on a recent visit — in every season and in all types of weather, with all types of friends and family. I’ve enjoyed hiking, mountain biking, canoeing, swimming, snowshoeing, stargazing, books, naps, and lantern-lit board games here. I’m now lucky to call the cabin’s caretakers my good friends, and seeing them is part of the magic. My trips here are something I look forward to every year — so much so that I usually plan my next visit while still firmly planted in one of the wooden chairs out front.